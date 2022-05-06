Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT Raised to €127.00 at Guggenheim

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from €121.00 ($127.37) to €127.00 ($133.68) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after buying an additional 2,352,385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after buying an additional 90,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,997,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,162,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

