Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,059. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.