Ryo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $1,168.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,055.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,701.98 or 0.07493981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00266517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.93 or 0.00762518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.49 or 0.00592130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00077533 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005743 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,805,778 coins and its circulating supply is 37,688,466 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

