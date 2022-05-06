RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPT. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

RPT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.73. 16,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,230. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 85.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

