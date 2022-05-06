Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($57.46) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($49.97) to GBX 3,650 ($45.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,927.50 ($49.06).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,630 ($45.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.82). The firm has a market cap of £92.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,497.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,747.58.

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($47.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($24,905.43). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($47.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($188,032.48). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

