Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,500 ($93.69) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($88.69) to GBX 6,900 ($86.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($115.55) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($97.44) to GBX 7,280 ($90.94) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,428.75 ($105.29).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,042 ($75.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,204.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,578 ($69.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($105.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.