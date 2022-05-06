Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$23.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.10.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

PSI opened at C$15.25 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.69.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

About Pason Systems (Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.