Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$165.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.50.

Shares of X stock opened at C$132.43 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The stock has a market cap of C$7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.6100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 52.42%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

