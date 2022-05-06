Robert W. Baird Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $28.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TIXT. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,380,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.