RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 190,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.