RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 73,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. 1,200,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,036,365. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

