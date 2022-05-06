Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given a $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

