Retirement Group LLC Sells 12,346 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 3.6% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,838 shares of company stock worth $62,907,477 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.92. 292,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,677,842. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.58. The firm has a market cap of $331.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

