Retirement Group LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 1.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. 94,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

