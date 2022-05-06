Retirement Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $182.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,491,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,988,308. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $182.38 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

