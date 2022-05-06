Retirement Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

