Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group to C$75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a C$78.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$73.26.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$68.36 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$66.87 and a 52-week high of C$85.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$72.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

