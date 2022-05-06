ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.11.

RMD opened at $203.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.73. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.62 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $10,314,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after buying an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in ResMed by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after buying an additional 192,434 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,743,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

