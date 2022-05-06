Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

REZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

REZI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.