Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $20.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 188,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 79,668 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $10,552,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 182,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

