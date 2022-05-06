Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63. The firm has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

