Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78 to $0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.0 million to $117.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.32 million.Qualys also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.13 to $3.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $11.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.32. 634,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.64. Qualys has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Qualys by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

