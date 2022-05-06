Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78 to $0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.13 to $3.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $11.52 on Friday, reaching $119.32. 634,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,519. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.64. Qualys has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,265,337.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.