Piper Sandler Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $31.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

COLB stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.0% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 289,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 78,788 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

