Piper Sandler Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $225.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners cut Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.71.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.75. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,477 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,123. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $340,250,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

