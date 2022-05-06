Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $13.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,249,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $272.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 712.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

