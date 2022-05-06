Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Insider Acquires £320,000 in Stock

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) insider Naguib Kheraj bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($399,750.16).

Shares of Petershill Partners stock opened at GBX 238.50 ($2.98) on Friday. Petershill Partners PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 183.20 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 359.35 ($4.49).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.81) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Petershill Partners PLC provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

