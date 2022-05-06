Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

BTU opened at $22.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.18. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $33.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,936 shares of company stock worth $507,367 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 899,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

