Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 586,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,957. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,929 shares during the period. Ascribe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,794,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.