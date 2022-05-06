Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSYTF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.