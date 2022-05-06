Pareto Securities Begins Coverage on AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF)

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
