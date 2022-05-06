Palladium Partners LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $72,809,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $381.64. 21,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,050. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

