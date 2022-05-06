Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.99. 28,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,513. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,824 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $719,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $5,034,145. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 63,661 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

