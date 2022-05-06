Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.67. The company had a trading volume of 223,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.90. The company has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.