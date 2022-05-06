Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 72.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $38,489,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

ADI stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.11. The company had a trading volume of 65,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.