Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. 398,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,160. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.