Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 704,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.23. 418,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,620. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

