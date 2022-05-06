Oppenheimer Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Outperform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Oppenheimer currently has $285.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of AMGN opened at $234.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

