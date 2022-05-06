Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the quarter. Olin makes up approximately 1.6% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.93% of Olin worth $268,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.40. 2,031,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,806. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

