O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

