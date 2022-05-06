NTB Financial Corp Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.31. The company had a trading volume of 256,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $304.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.55 and a 200 day moving average of $356.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

