NTB Financial Corp Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000. Cisco Systems comprises 2.3% of NTB Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,450,938. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $205.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.87 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

