NTB Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 8,231 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $170.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.65. The firm has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

