NTB Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 7,576 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,710. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $374.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

