NTB Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 7,477 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. 700,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,856,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

