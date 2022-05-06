NTB Financial Corp Buys Shares of 9,914 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 870,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,731. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.