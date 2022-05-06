NTB Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,002 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.21. 3,339,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.02 and its 200 day moving average is $205.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.46 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

