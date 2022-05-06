Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650,000.00. Novan reported sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $14.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $18.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $41.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NOVN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.64. 86,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,988. Novan has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.18.

In other Novan news, Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novan by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novan by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

