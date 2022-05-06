Northern Dynasty Minerals’ (NDM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$1.10 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:NDM opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$219.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.32. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$0.78.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

