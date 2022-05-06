Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

NOAH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.81.

Get Noah alerts:

NOAH stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. Noah has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 23.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 205.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.