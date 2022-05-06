Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
NOAH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.81.
NOAH stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. Noah has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.
About Noah (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
